  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

Updated : June 05, 2020 08:59 PM IST

Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

You May Also Like

L&T Q4 results: Profit drops 6% to Rs 3,197.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q4 results: Profit drops 6% to Rs 3,197.1 crore, misses estimates

COVID-19 insurance: GIC asks insurers to offer standard product with Rs 1-5 lakh sum insured

COVID-19 insurance: GIC asks insurers to offer standard product with Rs 1-5 lakh sum insured

UltraTech Cement restricts FY21 capex to Rs 1,000 cr amid COVID-19 disruptions

UltraTech Cement restricts FY21 capex to Rs 1,000 cr amid COVID-19 disruptions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement