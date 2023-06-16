Offline world is here to stay, alongside AI: Varun Mayya of Scenes

'Even in India, if you zoom out and look at it apart from like, some clusters, like let's say edtech, gaming and a few others, it's actually very hard to make money online,' said the CEO of community software Scenes in a conversation with CNBC TV18.

Offline and online worlds have been co-existing for several decades and Varun Mayya, CEO of community software Scenes, believes that they will continue to do so for many more, even in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI has been in use across sectors for a long time but the coming of ChatGPT made the technology mainstream and it has stirred a feeling of fear in people about losing their job to such generative tools that do the job instantaneously at almost no cost. However, Mayya believes that this will not be the case any time soon.

“I feel like the offline world is going nowhere. It's only going to be supplemented by the online world. In fact, even in India if you zoom out and look at it apart from like, some clusters, like let's say edtech, gaming and a few others, it's actually very hard to make money online. And a lot of people have figured that out, the next-door guy selling cakes or bedsheets is probably making more money than, most startup founders. So I think offline is here to stay,” he told CNBC-TV18 during an interaction.

On Thursday, June 15, Accenture announced that it is planning to double its employees in the AI space to 80,000. In fact, a report by job search platform Indeed revealed that there has been a 150 percent surge in job postings on the platforms related to AI in India over the last five years. Another job portal TeamLease also pointed out that there were 45,000 AI job openings in India alone as of February 2023.

Mayya also noted that while platforms like Midjourney, which can generate images with prompts, work really well, you cannot expect them to do an entire campaign since it lacks the consistency a graphic designer can provide.

“A person with AI will beat a person without AI. So, essentially what's happening is if you have the ability to use these tools, you are now able to take up more projects. If you were able to take up two projects a week, now that will take much lesser time,” he added.

And that holds true if AI is going to be the future. The technology itself might not take your job but someone who knows how to use it well might. Going forward, much of the content we’d see on the internet is likely to be AI-generated, but as per Mayya, there are still nuances that it will not be able to replicate like the trust you build your community online or the thought process that differentiates you from the crowd. But that does not take away the fact that job opportunities will change for people.

“I do feel that eventually, every business is going to have one person that uses all of these tools in every department. It's not like companies will suddenly collapse into having no people, but the number of people companies hire will surely reduce,” he said.

The future will likely see a convergence of human expertise and AI capabilities, where those who can effectively utilise these tools will have a competitive edge. While job opportunities may shift and certain roles may undergo changes, the value of human creativity, community building, and critical thinking will remain indispensable in the foreseeable future.