Offline world is here to stay, alongside AI: Varun Mayya of Scenes

Offline and online worlds have been co-existing for several decades and Varun Mayya, CEO of community software Scenes, believes that they will continue to do so for many more, even in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI has been in use across sectors for a long time but the coming of ChatGPT made the technology mainstream and it has stirred a feeling of fear in people about losing their job to such generative tools that do the job instantaneously at almost no cost. However, Mayya believes that this will not be the case any time soon.

“I feel like the offline world is going nowhere. It's only going to be supplemented by the online world. In fact, even in India if you zoom out and look at it apart from like, some clusters, like let's say edtech, gaming and a few others, it's actually very hard to make money online. And a lot of people have figured that out, the next-door guy selling cakes or bedsheets is probably making more money than, most startup founders. So I think offline is here to stay,” he told CNBC-TV18 during an interaction.