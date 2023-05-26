Official ChatGPT app now available for iOS users in India

After initially launching the ChatGPT app in the US, OpenAI this week expanded the app to 11 other nations.

Indian iOS users may now download the OpenAI ChatGPT app as the Microsoft-owned company has expanded the programme's availability to new nations.

The list of new countries includes AlgZeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the UAE.

After initially launching the ChatGPT app in the US, OpenAI this week expanded the app to 11 other nations. Those include Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK.

The ChatGPT app is only available for iOS at the moment, but OpenAI has promised to release an Android version of the software shortly. Meanwhile, the company introduced a new feature called shared links, which allows users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with others.

"Recipients of your shared link can either view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to continue the thread. This feature is currently rolling out to a small set of testers in alpha, with plans to expand to all users (including free) in the upcoming weeks," said OpenAI.

The ChatGPT app will now compete for attention with the Bing chatbot already available on iPhones, and could eventually compete with a mobile version of rival Google's chatbot, called Bard. Versions of OpenAI's chatbot technology can also be found in other apps, such as the “My AI” feature on Snapchat.

(With inputs from IANS)