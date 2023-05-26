Official ChatGPT app now available for iOS users in India

After initially launching the ChatGPT app in the US, OpenAI this week expanded the app to 11 other nations.

Indian iOS users may now download the OpenAI ChatGPT app as the Microsoft-owned company has expanded the programme's availability to new nations.

The list of new countries includes AlgZeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the UAE.

After initially launching the ChatGPT app in the US, OpenAI this week expanded the app to 11 other nations. Those include Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK.