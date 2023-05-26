English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    hometechnology NewsOfficial ChatGPT app now available for iOS users in India

    Official ChatGPT app now available for iOS users in India

    Official ChatGPT app now available for iOS users in India
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav  May 26, 2023 2:33:10 PM IST (Published)

    After initially launching the ChatGPT app in the US, OpenAI this week expanded the app to 11 other nations.

    Indian iOS users may now download the OpenAI ChatGPT app as the Microsoft-owned company has expanded the programme's availability to new nations.

    The list of new countries includes AlgZeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the UAE.
    After initially launching the ChatGPT app in the US, OpenAI this week expanded the app to 11 other nations. Those include Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X