Objective of online gaming rules is not to police but to regulate a sliver of it: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18 about the new online gaming rules introduced under the IT rules, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the objective of the online gaming rules is not to police online gaming but to regulate a sliver of it.

The government wants the Indian online gaming industry to grow into a multi-billion dollar ecosystem in the coming years.

"The whole online gaming space is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for Indian startups and young Indians all over the country. Therefore, our whole objective is not to be policing online gaming, but certainly to regulate one small sliver of it," the minister said.

Chandrasekhar also said that the government and the industry agreed that the government should not be directly involved in governing the online gaming industry. The online gaming rules are consistent with state rules that want to stop or curtail betting and wagering.

"We are very clear, we do not want the Indian internet to have something as harmful as betting, whether they are foreign platforms or Indian platforms," said Chandrasekhar.

The rules ensure that there will be no surrogate advertising by companies that promote betting online. The minister stressed the need for KYC (Know Your Customer) to ensure that no money laundering is involved through online gaming.

Under the new rules, the permissibility of online gaming will be predicated on whether wagering is involved in the game. If an online game deals with real money and involves wagering, it will not be permitted.