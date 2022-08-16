NXP India offers Rs 50,000 in scholarship to aspiring women engineers

By CNBCTV18.com

NXP India announces a scholarship and training programme for 50 female engineering students currently completing their second semester and entering the third semester at a college in India.

NXP India, an R&D centre for NXP Semiconductors, launched a programme called “Women in Tech (WIT)” to correct the gender imbalance in the semiconductor design industry.

It offers a one-year specialised training to 50 female students currently in the second semester of BE/BTech in electronics/computer science at a college in India.

As per a press release, this will be a hybrid programme encompassing theory, industry-relevant use cases and practical classes on SoC Architecture, Analog Design, Design Architecture, Verilog/System Verilog, Verification & Validation, RISC-V and DFT Basics. It will be delivered in collaboration with FutureWiz, a reputed training institute for the Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) industry in India.

“The tech Industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing in today’s times but the representation of women in the sector is extremely low. We need women in the tech industry as diversity and innovation help businesses thrive. Having a sizeable representation of women across various roles also encourages other women to work in technology,” said Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NXP Semiconductors.

Benefits of the programme

Students who register will have the opportunity to build a network with silicon tech mentors and will be able to explore internship and employment options with NXP They will be attending technical classes by industry experts with a focus on industry-relevant practical sessions.

The classes will be online and the enrolled students will be provided with a certificate for completing the course along with a monetary reward worth Rs 50,000.

Who is eligible to register?

Women currently pursuing undergraduate engineering courses from colleges/universities approved by UGC/AICTE.

The candidates should have completed the first year of their BE/BTech in Electronics Engineering/Computer Science Engineering and other related engineering courses.

The candidate should be a regular student at the college/university in India.