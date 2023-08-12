Nvidia's current valuation post a stellar rally - Triple of Tesla, double of Amazon

On a trailing 12-month basis, Nvidia has a price-to-earnings ratio of 220 times, which is double of Amazon's current P/E ratio of 110 times and triple of Tesla's 70 times.

Shares of Nvidia have nearly tripled this year, rising 180 percent so far year-to-date and outpacing all of its megacap tech peers. The stock has also crossed the $1 trillion mark in market capitalisation in May this year, as explained by Prashant Nair in this piece.

The stock is now banking on a decade-long head start in artificial intelligence chips and software to become the best performing stock on the S&P 500 in 2023. The second-best performer is Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, shares of which are up 151 percent as of Friday's closing.

Nvidia is now the fifth-most valued US company behind tech behemoths like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet. This surge has also taken Nvidia's valuations through the roof. On a trailing 12-month basis, Nvidia has a price-to-earnings ratio of 220 times, which is double of Amazon's current P/E ratio of 110 times and triple of Tesla's 70 times.

However, if we take a look at Nvidia's valuations on a 12-month forward basis, its Price-to-Earnings ratio stands at 42 times, lower than Amazon's 51 times and Tesla's 58 times.

Nvidia will be reporting quarterly earnings later this month and the analysts are projecting a quarterly revenue of $11.08 billion, which will be 65 percent higher than the previous year's quarter and also slightly higher than the company's own projection of $11 billion.

The rally is now beginning to show signs of exhaustion with investors choosing to book profits as the market turns choppy. Shares of Nvidia fell 8.6 percent last week, compared to a 1.9 percent drop in the Nasdaq with no particular bad news triggering such a drop. It is Nvidia's biggest weekly drop since September last year.

“As investors, we have to start wondering if the excitement around all the great things that Nvidia has done and may continue to do is baked into this performance already,” WisdomTree analyst Christopher Gannatti wrote in a post on Thursday. “High investor expectations is one of the toughest hurdles for companies to overcome.”