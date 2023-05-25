English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNvidia becomes fifth most valuable US company by market value after shares jump 25% on earnings, guidance

Nvidia becomes fifth most valuable US company by market value after shares jump 25% on earnings, guidance

Nvidia becomes fifth most valuable US company by market value after shares jump 25% on earnings, guidance
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 5:57:43 AM IST (Published)

Prior to the after-hours move, shares of Nvidia have already doubled this year, rising 113 percent so far.

Nvidia Corporation, which features among the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers forecasted current quarter sales to be around $11 billion with a plus or minus 2 percent deviation, sending shares soaring 25 percent in post-market trading.

The artificial-intelligence boom has helped Nvidia become the fifth-most valuable US company by market value.
The $11 billion forecast was 50 percent higher than Wall Street estimates of $7.15 billion. The company also reported a strong earnings beat for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. It reported revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, whereas analysts were working with a $6.52 billion number. Earnings per Share at $1.09 also surpassed consensus expectations of $0.92.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X