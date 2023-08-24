Nvidia expects third quarter sales to nearly triple led by an insatiable AI demand

Nvidia Corp., the runaway hit of 2023 is now expecting current quarter sales to grow by 170 percent from last year after convincingly beating street expectations for the quarter gone by.

The earnings beat and optimistic commentary comes on the back of surging demand for the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors.

Shares of Nvidia surged 7 percent in afterhours trading to cross the $500 mark. The stock has more than tripled in 2023 so far, surging as much as 230 percent as an AI-led boom made it the first trillion dollar chip manufacturer and the fifth largest company in the US by market capitalisation.

This is how Nvidia fared in the quarter gone by:

Revenue: $13.51 billion compared to estimates of $11.22 billion

Earnings Per Share: $2.7 compared to expectations of $2.09

For the third quarter, Nvidia is guiding for sales worth $16 billion, which is way higher than the analysts forecast of $12.61 billion and nearly triple from the year-ago quarter.

“The world has something along the lines of about a trillion dollars worth of data centers installed, in the cloud, enterprise and otherwise,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on a call with analysts. “That trillion dollars of data centers is in the process of transitioning into accelerated computing and generative AI.”

Nvidia has emerged as the main supplier of infrastructure needed to support the growing use of AI systems. The revenue target set by the company for the third quarter is 28 percent hgiher than Wall Street estimates.

Another milestone that Nvidia achieved this quarter was the fact that its sales overtook those of chip giant Intel for the first time. Although the stock has commanded a higher valuation than Intel since 2020, sales outperformed for the first time.

“We expect supply to increase each quarter through next year,” CFO Colette Kress said.

The personal computer market, once Nvidia’s largest source of revenue, had slumped in the past year. But it has returned to being a growth driver. Demand for laptop components is particularly strong, the company said.

(With Inputs from Agencies.)