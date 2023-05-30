Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s wealth doubles to $35 billion amid AI boom

According to Nvidia's 2023 annual report, Huang owns as many as 86.9 million shares of Nvidia, or about 3.5 percent of the company’s stake.

Chipmaker Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s fortune has doubled this year as his company is at the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. The 60-year-old has benefited tremendously from the AI boom. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Huang's net worth soared by almost $7 billion last week alone due to the surge in AI stocks and his net worth now stands at nearly $35 billion.

Last week, Nvidia’s share had soared after the tech giant revealed an impressive earnings report that showed the boom in generative AI is translating into big revenue gains for the chipmaker, Business Insider reported.

The Santa Clara-based chipmaker has now emerged as the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company, which is a major supplier of chips and computing systems for AI. Nvidia is now well on course to become the world’s first trillion-dollar semiconductor stock.

ALSO READ |

According to Nvidia's 2023 annual report, Huang owns as many as 86.9 million shares of Nvidia, or about 3.5 percent of the company’s stake.

Jensen Huang was born in Taipei in 1963 and spent a part of his childhood in Taiwan and Thailand.

In 1973, Huang’s parents sent him to his relatives in the United States due to the prevailing social unrest in the Southeast Asian country.

Huang went on to pursue electrical engineering at Oregon State University. He also received a Master’s degree in electrical engineering from the prestigious Stanford University.

According to a Reuters report, the Nvidia CEO received a grand welcome at the Computex conference in Taipei recently. In his speech, Huang hailed artificial intelligence and celebrated a new era of computing in which “everyone could become a programmer”.

He said, “There is no question we are in a new computing era. Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies. The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now - you just have to say something to the computer. The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast.”

Huang also unveiled a new supercomputer platform that will help tech groups build generative Artificial Intelligence models.

Huang’s Nvidia manufactures Artificial-Intelligence chips, which are used to power large language models such as ChatGPT.