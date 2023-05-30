Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s wealth doubles to $35 billion amid AI boom

According to Nvidia's 2023 annual report, Huang owns as many as 86.9 million shares of Nvidia, or about 3.5 percent of the company’s stake.

Chipmaker Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s fortune has doubled this year as his company is at the forefront of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. The 60-year-old has benefited tremendously from the AI boom. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Huang's net worth soared by almost $7 billion last week alone due to the surge in AI stocks and his net worth now stands at nearly $35 billion.

Last week, Nvidia’s share had soared after the tech giant revealed an impressive earnings report that showed the boom in generative AI is translating into big revenue gains for the chipmaker, Business Insider reported.

The Santa Clara-based chipmaker has now emerged as the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company, which is a major supplier of chips and computing systems for AI. Nvidia is now well on course to become the world’s first trillion-dollar semiconductor stock.