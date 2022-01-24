NPCI may soon roll out UPI Lite for offline digital payments: Report

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on a new solution for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework, which will enable digital payments to be made without active internet connections.
The NPCI’s move comes after the Reserve Bank of India recently allowed limited offline UPI payments. On January 5, RBI allowed digital payments of up to Rs 200 to be made without an internet connection.
According to the bank official, there are two major solutions that are currently being tested. The first is a SIM Overlay, while the second is a software-provisioned solution that will utilise OTA updates, the Mint report mentioned.