National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said it has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot, PAi, to create awareness around its products like FASTag, RuPay, UPI, AePS on a real time basis.

“This is NPCI’s initiative to improve digital financial inclusion in India. The AI virtual assistant, PAi will be available round the clock and help users with access to accurate information on NPCI products,” NPCI said in a statement.

“Customers can ask queries in English and Hindi, via text or voice on the websites of NPCI, RuPay, and UPI Chalega. Through PAi, users can get verified automated responses to their queries on all NPCI’s products. PAi would also be accessible to global RuPay cardholders as well,” it added.

Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said, “In this fast paced world, addressing user queries is the need of the hour. We believe PAi will create entirely new user experiences that are as natural and easy as conversations, help users know about our products and in-turn promote digital payments.”