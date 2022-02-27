NPCI focusing on new customers to expand RuPay credit card base

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is focussing on gaining new customers to expand the indigenous RuPay-enabled credit card base, as the retail payments umbrella body is still a new entrant in this space, a top official of the company said.

"If you look at the credit cards, we moved into the market recently and we look at the market share of new customers. In the past 18 months, around 12-15 percent of the new issuances (credit card) is happening on RuPay," NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai told.