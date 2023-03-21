Nowruz 2023: Google celebrates Persian New Year with colourful doodle

The Google doodle features springtime flowers like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids. Nowruz marks the beginning of spring and the start of a new year in Iran’s official Hijri calendar.

Google has dedicated a doodle to celebrate Nowruz or the Persian New Year. In honour of the themes of the festival, the doodle depicts springtime flowers like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids.

“As winter fades, and the northern hemisphere begins to thaw, it's time to celebrate Nowruz. Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth,” the search engine giant wrote.

The festival has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years. Nowruz marks the beginning of spring and the start of a new year in Iran’s official Hijri calendar. The New Year falls on the day of the spring equinox. The spring equinox, which is also known as the vernal equinox, is an astronomical event when due to the tilt of Earth’s axis the days and nights are equally long. The spring equinox in the northern hemisphere is observed on or around March 21 each year.

During Nowruz, people gather with friends and family, exchange gifts, eat traditional foods, and participate in various cultural activities and rituals. These may include setting up a ‘Haft-Seen’ table, which is decorated with seven items that symbolize various aspects of life and good fortunes, such as garlic (health), apples (beauty), and coins (wealth).

Other Nowruz traditions may include spring cleaning, visiting friends and family, and jumping over bonfires to ward off evil spirits.

Nowruz is celebrated not just in Iran, but also in many other countries in the Middle East and Central Asia, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as among diaspora communities around the world.

The Parsi community in India, who had been Zoroastrian refugees and travellers who came to India, also celebrate the festival. The festival was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016 through a joint effort of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.