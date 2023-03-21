Breaking News
X
Unseasonal rains damage crops across India
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNowruz 2023: Google celebrates Persian New Year with colourful doodle

Nowruz 2023: Google celebrates Persian New Year with colourful doodle

Nowruz 2023: Google celebrates Persian New Year with colourful doodle
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 21, 2023 11:39:13 AM IST (Updated)

The Google doodle features springtime flowers like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids. Nowruz marks the beginning of spring and the start of a new year in Iran’s official Hijri calendar.

Google has dedicated a doodle to celebrate Nowruz or the Persian New Year. In honour of the themes of the festival, the doodle depicts springtime flowers like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids. 

Recommended Articles

View All
One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read


 
“As winter fades, and the northern hemisphere begins to thaw, it's time to celebrate Nowruz. Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth,” the search engine giant wrote.
ALSO READ |
Children's Day 2022: Kolkata boy wins 2022 Doodle for Google competition
The festival has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years. Nowruz marks the beginning of spring and the start of a new year in Iran’s official Hijri calendar. The New Year falls on the day of the spring equinox. The spring equinox, which is also known as the vernal equinox, is an astronomical event when due to the tilt of Earth’s axis the days and nights are equally long. The spring equinox in the northern hemisphere is observed on or around March 21 each year.
During Nowruz, people gather with friends and family, exchange gifts, eat traditional foods, and participate in various cultural activities and rituals. These may include setting up a ‘Haft-Seen’ table, which is decorated with seven items that symbolize various aspects of life and good fortunes, such as garlic (health), apples (beauty), and coins (wealth).
Other Nowruz traditions may include spring cleaning, visiting friends and family, and jumping over bonfires to ward off evil spirits.
Nowruz is celebrated not just in Iran, but also in many other countries in the Middle East and Central Asia, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as among diaspora communities around the world.
ALSO READ | Google Doodle: Who is Anna Mani, the ‘Weather Woman of India’?
The Parsi community in India, who had been Zoroastrian refugees and travellers who came to India, also celebrate the festival. The festival was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016 through a joint effort of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

GoogleGoogle DoodleNew Year

Previous Article

Accenture to acquire industrial AI company Flutura to build its data and AI capabilities

Next Article

SC asks HCs to set up RTI websites within three months

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X