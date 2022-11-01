    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NowFloats to offer ONDC integration through its app for retail businesses

    NowFloats to offer ONDC integration through its app for retail businesses

    NowFloats to offer ONDC integration through its app for retail businesses
    In the next five years, ONDC said that it hopes to onboard 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers while achieving a gross merchandise value of $48 billion.

    NowFloats, a software development company, on Tuesday announced that it has become one of the first entities to offer Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) integration to users through Zadinga, a mobile app for retail businesses.

    Besides this, NowFloats also said that it has also been designated as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) by ONDC. “In this capacity, NowFloats will help other D2C players and brands get onboard and sell their products on multiple buyer apps as per the ONDC protocol. ONDC is the Indian government's new initiative for enabling a level playing field for small businesses in the e-commerce space,” the company added.
    ONDC aims to democratise digital commerce in India by enabling small businesses to compete efficiently with their larger counterparts through access to equal opportunity. In the next five years, ONDC said that it hopes to onboard 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers while achieving a gross merchandise value of $48 billion.
    Also Read: WhatsApp to release 'Message Yourself' and other features soon
    In line with this vision, NowFloats added that its objective is to empower its users to onboard themselves and start selling their products on ONDC with utmost ease and flexibility. “This is being done by integrating Zadinga with ONDC while also enabling other brands and D2C players to join the network with NowFloats acting as a TSP,” NowFloats said.
    There are millions of businesses in India, most of whom struggle to have an online presence. With online shopping booming in India post the COVID-19 pandemic, NowFloats believes that getting businesses online is a scalable and sustainable business prospect.
    In order to onboard with ONDC, sellers will have to download Zadinga and sign up on the app, register on ONDC, and digitally sign its participant policies. In a matter of two to three days, the merchant will be live on the ONDC buyer apps.
    Zadinga is a mobile app from NowFloats for retailers that will reportedly help them manage their business digitally. “Equipped with features like online store, digital billing, online payment gateway, hyperlocal delivery and inventory management to help retailers simplify their business and grow, the application has onboarded over 5,000 customers within five months of its launch,” NowFloats added.
    Also Read: Pune bus service provider PMPML and Google Cloud join hands to live track buses on Google Maps
