Now, you can pinch to zoom on YouTube as it gets new redesign in major app update

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The changes have been introduced to “bring the focus back to the video player” and to make “the watch page easier on the eyes”.

YouTube has released a major update for its mobile application on iOS and Google Play Store with changes to the interface and new improvements. Among the changes, the company is rolling out features like pinch-to-zoom, precise seeking, new buttons, an ambient mode and a new dark mode which is ‘even darker’ than before. The update is already live but will be rolled out gradually to users globally.

Some of the features had been released to users of YouTube Premium weeks prior. The changes have been introduced to “bring the focus back to the video player” and to make “the watch page easier on the eyes”.

ALSO READ:

The new pinch-to-zoom feature will allow users to zoom in during video playback to see more details while the precise seeking feature will allow users to scrub to precise movements in the video. The new feature highlights frames of the video when moving through the video’s timeline.

Another new feature is the ambient mode which will use dynamic colour sampling to subtly turn the app’s background into a colour that matches the video that is being played. “We were inspired by the light that screens cast out in a darkened room and wanted to recreate the effect,” the company explained in a blog post.

The company also announced the introduction of a new dark mode which is darker than the previous one. The change will allow for even greater contrast between dark and colour.

One of the major changes is the new interface which will see most of the buttons changed. The red ‘subscribe’ button has been changed to a black-on-white button whose position has been changed as well. Other buttons for ‘like’, ‘share’ and ‘download’ have also been moved down. Within the video description, links to other videos have now been changed to buttons instead.