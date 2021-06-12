Now you can download Discord Nitro free on Epic Games Store; here’s how

Epic Games is giving a three-month subscription of Discord Nitro for free to its users. This offer is available on its Epic Games Store till 8.30 pm IST on June 24.

Discord Nitro enhances Discord voice, video, and text chat. It also offers animated avatars, server boosts, the ability to collect and make your own emojis, support for bigger uploads, high-resolution videos, screenshare, and profile badge support to users including those who stream Netflix on Discord.

Here are some simple steps to avail of this free offer:

Step 1: Go to Epic Games Store and then go to the Discord Nitro listing.

Step 2: Click on the Free Now button and then click on the Get button.

Step 3: Log into your Epic account. You can sign in with Epic Games ID, Facebook, Google, Xbox Live, Playstation Network, Nintendo account, Steam or Apple IDs. If you don’t have an account, you can create a new account.

Step 4: Next, click on the ‘Place Order’ button to claim the three-month free subscription to Discord Nitro.

Step 5: Within 24 hours, you will get an email from Epic Games that will contain the redemption link.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Redeem Now’ button.

Step 7: Now, you will be directed to Discord to set up payment details and redeem the offer.

The free offer coincides with Epic Games hosting the Epic Mega Sale on its Epic Games Store. Gamers can use their popular games till June 17 for free.

As a part of its gaming fest, Epic Games is also offering Control and Genshin Impact for free to gamers.

The company is also offering Overcooked! 2 and ‘Hell is other demons’ games for free to new users but these games aren’t available on the Epic Games Store yet.

This offer is available only to the new Nitro users. Discord will not charge anything in the first three months of the subscription. It will charge $9.99 (₹732 approx) per month after three months.