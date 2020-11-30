Market Now you can apply for IPOs using Paytm Money. Here are the details Updated : November 30, 2020 10:51 AM IST Paytm Money has enabled investors to instantly apply for all the latest IPOs via UPI ID, linked to their bank accounts to quickly complete the process. The platform offers an interface to make changes, cancel or reapply the bidding application within the IPO window. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.