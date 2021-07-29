Now, users can make 60-second Reels on Instagram

Making 60-second videos on Reels will soon be possible, Facebook-owned Instagram announced on Twitter handle recently. Earlier, Instagram allowed users to make 15-second or 30-second videos. Reels rival TikTok allows videos up to three minutes.

Reels. up to 60 secs. starting today. pic.twitter.com/pKWIqtoXU2 — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

Instagram also announced that new accounts of teenage users will be private by default. This ensures they are protected from potentially suspicious accounts. As per Instagram, anyone who is under 16 years of age or 18 years of age in some countries (like India), will default open as a private account when they join Instagram.

Another announcement was limiting the options of advertisers when it comes to targeting anyone under the age of 18. Henceforth, advertisers cannot target accounts of anyone who is under 18 years. The policy will be rolled out worldwide in a few weeks and is applicable for Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, revealed on Twitter that they are focused on bringing new video-based features to the platform and they are no longer just a photo-sharing app. He said in a video, "At Instagram we're always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now, we're focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging."

Changes are coming to video on Instagram 📺



At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

A few months back, Developer Alessandro Paluzzi had first spotted the 'Bonuses' feature and had shared a screenshot of the same. The Bonuses feature, still in the making allows creators to earn money via their reels.