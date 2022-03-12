Now, Ubisoft reports a 'cyber security incident'

Ubisoft, a video game company, has said it suffered a “cyber security incident” last week that temporarily disrupted its games, systems, and services. As a precautionary measure, Ubisoft has initiated a company-wide password reset.

"At this time, there is no evidence any player's personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident," the company said.

Meanwhile, the Lapsus$ hacking group has seemingly taken responsibility for the Ubisoft breach. In a Telegram channel allegedly run by LAPSUS$, the group posted a link to an article about the " Ubisoft cyber breach" and captioned it with a smirking face emoji.

Earlier, the Lapsus$ hacking group had also taken responsibility for the Nvidia cyber breach. Last month, the gaming chipmaker company had confirmed a data leak after a suspected ransomware attack. Subsequently, Lapsus$ claimed that it stole about 1 terabyte of Nvidia’s “most closely-guarded secrets” and would publish the data if the company refused to pay a ransom amount.

Besides Ubisoft and Nvidia, the Lapsus$ group has also taken responsibility for the recent Samsung cyber breach . The tech giant, on March 7, said that hackers stole internal company data and source code for Galaxy devices. According to media reports, nearly 190GB of confidential data concerning the "source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices" was leaked in the data breach.

However, Samsung clarified that the "personal information of consumers or employees" was not affected. In a statement, Samsung said, "We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption."

In addition, the malicious hacker group has also claimed that it has confidential source code from Qualcomm, the American chip-making giant. So far, authorities have not been able to trace the origins of or the face(s) behind this Lapsus$ group.

Read Also | COVID-19 related data of thousands of Indians leaked online