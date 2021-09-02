Now, Twitter allows users to make money with Super Follows; here's how

Twitter has rolled out its 'Super Follows' feature, which will let creators earn money by charging users for their subscriber-only content. But getting access to this feature is not going to be easy.

Users with more than 10,000 followers will be eligible to apply for the feature. It is not yet confirmed whether users will need to maintain that number of followers after getting access to the feature.

The micro-blogging site will allow access to the feature for active creators only. And users must have tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days to be eligible for it.

They will need to be above the age of 18 years and have to be based in the US. Details aren't clear about if the programme will be opened to other regions.

Users can use the Twitter app to access the settings menu and mind the monetisation option at the bottom. Selecting the option would lead to pages that explain how the feature works and how much potential earnings a creator can expect from the program.

After clicking on the "Check Eligibility" button at the bottom, you can then click on apply if you're eligible. Users will have to fill up their Twitter account, verify their age, enable two-factor authentication before giving details to Twitter about their category of content as well as their presence on other platforms.

Users who finish the application will join a shortlist before they're given access to the feature. Once users have access to the feature, they'll be able to set up subscriber-only content that can only be accessed by giving money to the user. The subscription plans have been set at $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99.