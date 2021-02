Twitter has introduced a new voice messaging feature for direct messages (DMs) for users in India, Brazil and Japan. Now, people can send voice DMs as long as 140 seconds. The new feature has been rolled out for Android as well as iOS users. Twitter India made this announcement through a tweet on its official handle, adding that the “experiment will be rolled out in phases” — which means that many users may not get to see the feature appear immediately.

🎤test,🎤test: Starting today, you'll be able to record and send voice messages in DMs 😉 Here’s how👇 PS. The experiment will be rolled out in phases. pic.twitter.com/aqQM6h9sof — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) February 17, 2021

Here’s how you can use it:

Android users: Tap on the voice recording icon. Once you’ve finished recording the audio clip, tap on the icon again to send it.

Tap on the voice recording icon. Once you’ve finished recording the audio clip, tap on the icon again to send it. iOS users: In addition to the above, you also have an option of pressing and holding while recording your audio clip. Then just swipe and release to send it.

Plans for voice messaging were first announced in 2020. Though the voice messaging feature is available on other social media platforms such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, Twitter has introduced this option to encourage users to use the direct messages option more.

Manish Maheshwari, Twitter India’s managing director, said in a statement that this new feature will give people a new way to express themselves. In addition, it will help users show a lot of emotion, too, which can only be built by hearing a person’s voice. Maheshwari also added that India is a priority market for Twitter. The company has been constantly testing new features in this country.