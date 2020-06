Locked down in their homes, Indians are increasingly making their bill payments online. Recognising the traction in this trend, mobile payments platform MobiKwik has accelerated its partnerships with several e-commerce platforms to enable them to allow bill payment services on their own platforms.

MobiKwik has bundled its mobile bill payments tech into a separate product, which, it is now offering to e-commerce majors such as Flipkart, ixigo, Snapdeal, Confirmtkt and others. The feature will allow users of these platforms to make utility bill payments including phone and electricity bills from the app directly.

MobiKwik and the e-commerce platforms share revenue for every transaction made.

Online platforms, especially online travel agencies, are keen to introduce bill payments categories in the absence of regular travel and non-essential business to keep customers engaged and generate revenue from alternate streams.

MobiKwik says it has clocked Rs 50 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) within 90 days of its launch in March. While the service is live on Flipkart, ixigo, Snapdeal, Confirmtkt, MobiKwik says its 'Biller Stack' is a "fully-baked product" which will shortly be seen on a host of other sites too.

"Online businesses were impacted severely (in the lockdown) for e-commerce - only essential products could be sold, and for travel - services were completely halted. This created a unique problem for these companies -- how to keep millions of daily active users engaged on their apps? Using MobiKwik 'Biller Stack', companies were able to launch a new category on their apps in a matter of days. For MobiKwik, these partnerships meant increasing distribution for its Bill Payments category," MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku said.