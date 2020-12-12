Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Now Oracle to move Silicon Valley headquarters to Texas

Updated : December 12, 2020 11:49 AM IST

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced earlier this month to move its headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston, Texas, citing similar reasons of flexibility.
After spending his most life in California, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has already relocated to Texas, calling California 'complacent'.
Now Oracle to move Silicon Valley headquarters to Texas

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Over 1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled in 2 months

Over 1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled in 2 months

Coronavirus News Highlights: Punjab CM orders extension of night curfew until January 1

Coronavirus News Highlights: Punjab CM orders extension of night curfew until January 1

WhatsApp Pay yet to gain steam in India; only 3.1 lakh UPI transactions recorded in November

WhatsApp Pay yet to gain steam in India; only 3.1 lakh UPI transactions recorded in November

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement