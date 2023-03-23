Now link up to 4 devices to your WhatsApp account even when your phone is offline

“You can host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. We’ll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and work colleagues,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

We have all been in a situation where we know that our phone is running out of juice but we don’t have a charger nearby and we also need WhatsApp for a very important meeting.

To solve a problem like this, the Meta-owned messaging platform announced on Thursday morning that users can now link up to four devices to their account, ensuring that their chats stay synced and flowing, even when their phone goes offline.

The platform also launched a brand-new app for Windows which is said to load faster and is built on a familiar WhatsApp interface.

WhatsApp also said that it is introducing a range of improvements to its multi-device capabilities, including faster device linking and better syncing across devices. New features like link previews and stickers have also been added, making it easier and more fun to communicate with friends and family.

Apart from the new Windows app, WhatsApp added that it has introduced a new beta app for Android tablets as well. And for Mac users, a new, faster app is currently in the early stages of beta testing, the company said.

WhatsApp rolled out Communities last year, and to build on that the messaging platform introduced some new features for that as well.

“As more people join communities, we want to give group admins more control over their group privacy, so we’ve built a simple tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group. When an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link, or make their group joinable in a community, they now have more control over who can join,” WhatsApp said.