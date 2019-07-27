Now get old Twitter interface with few clicks

A Twitter user and software developer, Zusor, has shared a useful 'do-it-yourself' guide to bring back the old Twitter interface with just a few clicks, and has named it 'GoodTwitter'.

To get the old interface, just open Twitter and follow these sequence of commands: Click on "(...) More" in the left-hand menu. Go to "Settings and privacy" > "About Twitter" > "Directory". A new Twitter tab will open, click on "Home" and you will find the old user interface, The Next Web has reported.

So far, GoodTwitter has been downloaded by nearly 35,000 Chrome and Firefox users, attracting rave reviews on Reddit.

Twitter recently redesigned the interface for its website version, saying the new look is faster and easier to navigate, but a lot of people are not liking it.

The new version comes with an expanded Direct Messages section and the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes - Dim and Lights Out.