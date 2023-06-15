Now connect with your favourite creators on Instagram broadcast channels

Broadcast channels are public one-to-many messaging platforms where creators can invite all their followers and share text, video and photo updates. In India, MC Stan, Faisal Shaikh, Mumbai Indians, ICC, Smriti Mandhana, Payal Gaming, Armaan Malik, among others, have started their broadcast channels.

Meta on Thursday, June 15, announced the global expansion of Instagram broadcast channels. As part of this announcement, Meta also highlighted several channels that are already live in India, providing users with the option to join them.

According to the company, broadcast channels are public one-to-many messaging platforms where creators can invite all their followers and share text, video and photo updates. “Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls,” Meta added.

So how exactly do broadcast channels work? Once a creator gains access to broadcast channels and sends their first message from the Instagram inbox, their followers receive a one-time notification to join the channel. The broadcast channel and its content can be discovered by anyone, but only those who join the channel will receive notifications when updates are available.

Followers have the flexibility to leave or mute broadcast channels at any time, and they can manage their notifications by visiting a creator's profile, tapping the bell icon, and selecting their preferred notification settings for the broadcast channel.

By default, notifications are set to ‘some,’ but this can be changed to ‘all’ or ‘none.’ Apart from the invitation notification, followers will not receive any additional notifications about a broadcast channel unless they add the channel to their inbox. Once a channel is added to their inbox, it will appear alongside other message threads, and notifications will function like any other chat.

To encourage followers to join a broadcast channel, creators can use the ‘join channel’ sticker in Stories or pin the channel link to their profile. Meta also shared some upcoming features like the creators’ ability to invite other creators or fans as collaborators in their broadcast channels. This enables fans to follow conversations between their favourite creators and special guests, such as expert interviews or casual hangouts.

Additionally, Meta said it is testing features like question prompts to gather feedback from followers and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox for easy access to joined channels and the discovery of new ones. However, these features are still in the early testing phase and are not yet available in India.

Further, Meta is exploring additional controls to help creators in managing and promoting their broadcast channels. These potential features include setting an expiration date and time for a channel, adding moderators to assist in managing members, messages, and content, as well as sharing links or previews to Stories to encourage followers to join.

For those interested in exploring popular broadcast channels in India, several public figures, teams, and creators have already launched their channels — including MC Stan, Faisal Shaikh, Mumbai Indians, ICC, Smriti Mandhana, Payal Gaming, Armaan Malik, Karan Sonawane, Divija Bhasin, and Yes, We Exist.

By visiting their profiles and tapping the links provided, users can access these channels and join the conversations. Addressing privacy and safety concerns, Meta added that users will have the ability to report both the channels themselves and specific content shared within them. If content goes against the platform's policies, it can be reviewed and removed by Meta's team of moderators.