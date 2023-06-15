Now connect with your favourite creators on Instagram broadcast channels

Broadcast channels are public one-to-many messaging platforms where creators can invite all their followers and share text, video and photo updates. In India, MC Stan, Faisal Shaikh, Mumbai Indians, ICC, Smriti Mandhana, Payal Gaming, Armaan Malik, among others, have started their broadcast channels.

Meta on Thursday, June 15, announced the global expansion of Instagram broadcast channels. As part of this announcement, Meta also highlighted several channels that are already live in India, providing users with the option to join them.

According to the company, broadcast channels are public one-to-many messaging platforms where creators can invite all their followers and share text, video and photo updates. “Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls,” Meta added.

So how exactly do broadcast channels work? Once a creator gains access to broadcast channels and sends their first message from the Instagram inbox, their followers receive a one-time notification to join the channel. The broadcast channel and its content can be discovered by anyone, but only those who join the channel will receive notifications when updates are available.