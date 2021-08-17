Now, add a thoughtful background while sending money through WhatsApp

WhatsApp users in India will now be able to add new backgrounds while sending money to their friends and family through the online messaging platform. WhatsApp said the new feature is relevant and memorable as it helps people convey feelings while sending money. Both Android and iPhone users can use this feature.

The company has added seven backgrounds. Besides theme-based backgrounds like sending money on Raksha Bandhan, WhatsApp has also added backgrounds for birthdays, holidays, and travel. The company said the core idea behind this feature is to create a more personalised experience for both sender and receiver.

Here is how to use it:

Step 1:

Users can select a payment background when they are making a new payment by tapping the background icon on the "Send Payment" screen.

Step 2: Once the user taps on that icon, the mobile application shows a list of backgrounds at the bottom from where he/she can pick the one that matches their payment theme. WhatsApp users will also be able to add a note alongside the background to describe the reason behind the payment.

Step 3: Once the payment is done, the recipient will be able to see the background along with the amount of the payment made by the sender.

The payments feature has been designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and on Unified Payment Interface (UPI). It is a real-time payment system that allows transactions with over 227 banks at present.