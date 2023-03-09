Novopay Solutions rebrands its digital banking platform as Trustt

The Trustt SaaS platform, as the company claims, has been used by large banks, NBFCs, Fintechs, and others to deploy digital lending, distribution, and identity verification solutions in a matter of weeks. Trustt also added that it has achieved this by using pre-built integrated digital banking components to configure new products quickly.

Novopay Banking, the banking software division of Novopay Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has announced that it has been rebranded as Trustt. The move is in line with the company's commitment to providing cloud-based SaaS digital banking solutions to its customers, a statement from Trustt said.

According to Srikanth Nadhamuni, Executive Chairman of Trustt, the company is on the brink of a transformation journey in financial services through 100 percent digital journeys. Trustt's digital lending solutions are being deployed rapidly in its SaaS offering on the cloud. The new name better represents who the company is and what it stands for, and Trustt is excited to share this new chapter with its clients and partners.

Gautam Bandyopadhyay, CEO of Trustt, said that the company has continued to innovate and expand its offerings over the years, developing a range of digital banking solutions for banks and financial institutions. Trustt's platform has evolved to include a Digital Lending Platform, Digital Distribution Platform, and Digital Identity Platform, and the company has established partnerships with several banks and financial institutions. Trustt is committed to building on this foundation, and the new identity underscores that customers can trust Trustt with the technology they can bank on.

The rebranding, Trustt believes, is a significant milestone for the company. With its new identity, Trustt aims to showcase its commitment to the India Stacks, Digital Public Infrastructure, including Aadhaar Identity, UPI payments, or OCEN's flow-based lending platform, truly underscoring "made in India, for the world”.

