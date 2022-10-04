Nothing to launch the Ear (stick) on October 26

By Pihu Yadav

Carl Pei’s Nothing announced on Tuesday the full reveal date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick). In a statement, Nothing said that the launch will take place on 26 October, 7:30 pm on nothing.tech.

Nothing is calling the Ear (stick) its “most advanced audio product yet”. These half-in-ear true wireless earbuds are its second audio product, following ear (1) which were launched last year as Nothing’s debut product. The near-transparent aesthetic of the product is what caught people’s eye and Nothing has built on that, even with the Phone (1) with its transparent back and Glyph Interface.

“Ear (stick) balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. They’re feather-light with an ergonomic design that’s moulded to your ears. Delivered in a unique charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, and compactly formed to simply glide into pockets,” the statement reads.

The earbuds were first teased at designer Chet Lo's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show , earlier in September. Nothing in detail has been revealed yet, except for the cylindrical design of the charging case, which can be seen in the teaser photos and now in the reveal announcement post on Twitter.

Made to be heard. Seen. But not felt. Ear (stick) is coming.Our most advanced sound experience yet.Learn everything in the Ear (stick) Reveal on 26 October, 15:00 BST.Watch live on https://t.co/pLWW073xhx. pic.twitter.com/OHtPmFu45D— Nothing (@nothing) October 4, 2022

The “Made to be heard. Seen. But not felt.” could be in line with the earbuds’ supreme comfort and exceptional sound as the company claims. The unique lipstick-resembling case is designed to glide into and out of pockets and definitely goes with Carl Pei’s vision of making tech fun again. The case is also believed to be inspired by vintage cosmetic shapes.