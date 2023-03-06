hometechnology NewsNothing to launch ear (2) TWS earphones on March 22

Nothing to launch ear (2) TWS earphones on March 22

Mar 6, 2023



Carl Pei’s tech company Nothing is ready with another offering later this month, upgraded truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

On Monday, March 6, Pei announced on Twitter that Nothing ear (2) will be launched on March 22 at 8.30 pm IST. No other details are out yet, only that these will be a “mighty refinement” over their predecessors, the ear (1).


The ear (1), TWS earphones with active noise cancellation, was the first product from Nothing, launched in July last year. With the coming of ear (2) and the expected launch of the “more premium” Nothing phone (2) later this year, the company seems to have come a full circle with a bigger team and better products.

Also Read: Nothing Ear1 review: Better than standard AirPods at half the price

The ear (1) was launched at Rs 5,999 in India. Currently, it is neither listed on the company’s website nor on Flipkart, which is the official sales partner for the brand in India. Only the ear (stick) is available as an audio offering.

This could mean that the ear (2) might launch with similar pricing, but Pei also mentioned in a CNBCTV18 interview during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona that the company is growing. Will that reflect in the price as well? Wait till March 22 to find out.

Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: Carl Pei discusses starting Nothing from scratch and the plan forward

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 7:47 PM IST
