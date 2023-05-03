Nothing teases Phone (2), sets 'summer 2023' release window

Nothing previously announced that Phone (2) will be a more premium — bordering on flagship — offering compared to the Phone (1). The Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series processor, compared to the more mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that powers its predecessor.
London-based consumer technology brand Nothing officially put weeks of rumours to rest and said it will launch the more premium successor to its maiden smartphone Phone (1) — the Phone (2) — in "summer 2023".
In a tweet, Nothing teased an imagine with a blinking red LED strip and said, "Phone (2) is coming Summer 2023."
The company’s second smartphone will also be available to purchase in the US for the first time. The Nothing Phone (1) was sold only in Europe, India and select markets excluding the United States.
Nothing also has opened an official updates page for the Phone (2). Those interested in updates can sign up on the official event page.
Nothing, which made a splashy debut with the Ear (1) Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in 2021, made its foray into the smartphone business with the Nothing Phone (1) (review), one of the most unique offerings to hit this space in years. Following the success of the Phone (1), Nothing released the partial in-ear TWS buds Ear (stick) (review), and, in March this year, the Ear (2) (review).
