Nothing teases Phone (2), sets 'summer 2023' release window

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing officially put weeks of rumours to rest and said it will launch the more premium successor to its maiden smartphone Phone (1) — the Phone (2) — in "summer 2023".

In a tweet, Nothing teased an imagine with a blinking red LED strip and said, "Phone (2) is coming Summer 2023."

Nothing previously announced that Phone (2) will be a more premium offering — bordering on flagship — compared to the Phone (1). The Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series processor, compared to the more mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that powers its predecessor.