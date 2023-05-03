English
Nothing teases Phone (2), sets 'summer 2023' release window

By Vijay Anand  May 3, 2023 7:13:23 PM IST (Published)

Nothing previously announced that Phone (2) will be a more premium — bordering on flagship — offering compared to the Phone (1). The Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series processor, compared to the more mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that powers its predecessor. 

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing officially put weeks of rumours to rest and said it will launch the more premium successor to its maiden smartphone Phone (1) — the Phone (2) — in "summer 2023".

In a tweet, Nothing teased an imagine with a blinking red LED strip and said, "Phone (2) is coming Summer 2023."
Nothing previously announced that Phone (2) will be a more premium offering — bordering on flagship — compared to the Phone (1). The Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Series processor, compared to the more mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that powers its predecessor.
