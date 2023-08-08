Nothing soon to launch smartwatch and earphones in India, registers products with Bureau of Indian Standards

Previously, Nothing has launched Nothing Ear 2 at the price of Rs 8,999; Nothing Ear 1 at Rs 4,999 and Nothing Ear Stick earbuds at Rs 4,999 in India.

Nothing has recently announced the launch of a sub-brand and named it CMF by Nothing. The freshly launched sub-brand aims to offer devices at affordable prices. Reportedly, it seems that India is going to be one of the first nations where CMF by Nothing will be launching its upcoming products.

The gadget geeks have reportedly spotted that the company has registered two of its products in India. According to reports, the Nothing sub-brand has registered its smartwatch and wireless earphones with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Recently, a post shared by a Twitter user showed two products on the BIS certification site that mentioned products like wireless earphones and a smartwatch. The smartwatch seems to have received approval since June 16 and the earphones have been approved on July 23 by BIS.

Prior to Sudhanshu Amhore's post on Twitter, another user Mukul Sharma had posted about a power adapter listed by CMF on the BIS site. The product was listed as a charger for a smartwatch.

There are no further details regarding the specifications or design of the products. Nothing has already launched TWS earbuds in India. The smartwatch will be a debut product by the sub-brand CMF by Nothing. However, at the time of announcing the CMF, Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing mentioned that both the companies will be handled separately.

Previously, Nothing launched Nothing Ear 2 at the price of Rs 8,999; Nothing Ear 1 at Rs 4,999 and Nothing Ear Stick earbuds at Rs 4,999 in India. Apart from this, Nothing also launched Nothing Phone 2 recently which costs Rs 44,999. Nothing Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It also features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP of Primary Camera.