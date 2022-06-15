Nothing reveals phone (1) design with transparent back

For a phone about which nothing (ha!) is known, the Nothing phone (1) is generating quite the buzz.

Ever since the company announced that it will reveal the smartphone on July 12 , rumours, leaks about specifications and purported phone designs have abound, so much so that the company officially showed off how the transparent back of phone (1) will look like in a tweet.

Nothing founder Carl Pei said in a tweet, "Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is phone (1) design. More to come. Tune in on 12 July." and shared the image.

This is the first time the phone has been revealed in its entirety. Over the past week, after it announced the launch date, Nothing has been drip-feeding social media with small teases, most of them prominently featuring parrots. Even the initial teaser image with the launch date is clearly a parrot's plumage.

In fact, one company official, sending me a text over WhatsApp recently, used a parrot emoji and said, "Let's make tech fun again."

What do parrots have to do with tech, or with the Nothing phone (1)? I have no clue. But take a look at all the teasers Nothing has put out in recent days.

What we do know for sure is that the Nothing phone (1) will have a transparent back, a frame made from completely recycled aluminium, wireless charging support and a dual rear camera set up. The company has also announced that the phones it will be selling in India and will be made in India.