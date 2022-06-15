Nothing reveals phone (1) design with transparent back

For a phone about which nothing (ha!) is known, the Nothing phone (1) is generating quite the buzz.

Ever since the company announced that it will reveal the smartphone on July 12 , rumours, leaks about specifications and purported phone designs have abound, so much so that the company officially showed off how the transparent back of phone (1) will look like in a tweet.

Nothing founder Carl Pei said in a tweet, "Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is phone (1) design. More to come. Tune in on 12 July." and shared the image.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul. A return to instinct.This is phone (1).Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ— Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

This is the first time the phone has been revealed in its entirety. Over the past week, after it announced the launch date, Nothing has been drip-feeding social media with small teases, most of them prominently featuring parrots. Even the initial teaser image with the launch date is clearly a parrot's plumage.

In fact, one company official, sending me a text over WhatsApp recently, used a parrot emoji and said, "Let's make tech fun again."

What do parrots have to do with tech, or with the Nothing phone (1)? I have no clue. But take a look at all the teasers Nothing has put out in recent days.

Nothing Series #1. Preparing for phone (1). The clock is ticking for the team. Watch the journey to our most important launch on Youtube. pic.twitter.com/kYYPaQVUxJ — Nothing (@nothing) June 14, 2022

phone (1) echoes the way we design.With warmth. With intention. And joy. pic.twitter.com/8g3DPvwKaT — Nothing (@nothing) June 10, 2022

What we do know for sure is that the Nothing phone (1) will have a transparent back, a frame made from completely recycled aluminium, wireless charging support and a dual rear camera set up. The company has also announced that the phones it will be selling in India and will be made in India.