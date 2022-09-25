Nothing reveals Ear (stick) exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway

By Pihu Yadav

Nothing , the consumer technology business founded by Carl Pei, has now formally announced its third product, the "Ear (stick)," following the launch of its highly anticipated debut ear (1) and Phone (1) offerings. The only part that can be seen in the teaser photos is the cylindrical charging case, which was unveiled at designer Chet Lo's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on Thursday.

However, Nothing has officially verified that the Ear (stick) will be a brand-new item with a unique charging case and bud styles. The charging case, which resembles lipstick and is designed to glide into and out of pockets, is believed to be inspired by vintage cosmetic shapes.

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique. Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR— Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022

The earbuds are said to be "supremely comfortable", ergonomic, and custom-moulded to fit your ears. From the side profile, the first photographs appear to hint at crimson splashes through the translucent top cover, adding a pop of colour in contrast to the brand's traditional monochrome black/white design.

The first hint at the product could have been Nothing’s tweet of a butterfly with “Sublime. Coming Soon.” Or could that be another new offering from Pei? At this point, anything is possible.

Nothing is known for its close-to transparent aesthetic tech products, especially the Phone (1), which has been receiving raving reviews and not just about the lit back hardware but also the device’s performance.

While details on the Ear (Stick) are limited as of now but knowing Pei and his wicked scheming, that should not be the case for long. The speculations on the product details have a very high chance of being leaked and are rarely wrong, so why not leverage that to hype up the market with creatures from the wild? Only Carl Pei can do it.

