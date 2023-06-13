Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11

Consumer tech company Nothing, headquartered in London, will launch its highly anticipated Phone (2) successor on July 11. The Phone (2) will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700 mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.0. It will be the company's first smartphone sold in the United States. Details regarding pricing and other specifications are currently unknown.

London-headquartered consumer tech company Nothing will launch the much-awaited successor to its maiden smartphone, the Phone (2), on July 11. The company will unveil Phone (2) in London — the launch event can be streamed online from 8.30 pm on Nothing's official website

The Phone (2) is the successor to Phone (1) , easily one of the best-looking smartphones I've ever used or reviewed. The Phone (1) had a clean, stock Android interface and came with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. At launch, it was priced around Rs 33,000.

The Phone (2) is expected to be a more premium offering — the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and have a 4,700 mAh battery — slightly larger than the 4,500 mAh sported by its predecessor. This will also be the first time Nothing will sell a smartphone in the United States. The Phone (2) will run Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box.

Pricing and other details remain a mystery — for now. However, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei , in a recent interview with Forbes, said the price will be at a more acceptable level. " ...the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user-benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1)," Pei had said in the interview with Forbes.

The Nothing Phone (1) sported a dual camera array on the back — 50-megapixel primary and ultrawide shooters. It currently runs on the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5. But the standout features were the snazzy glyph interface and the retro-chic user interface, simultaneously making this phone feel futuristic and a callback to the good old feature phones of yore.

The Phone (2) will become the fifth product in Nothing's portfolio — joining the Ear (1), Phone (1), Ear (stick), and Ear (2).