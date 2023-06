Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11

Consumer tech company Nothing, headquartered in London, will launch its highly anticipated Phone (2) successor on July 11. The Phone (2) will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700 mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.0. It will be the company's first smartphone sold in the United States. Details regarding pricing and other specifications are currently unknown.

London-headquartered consumer tech company Nothing will launch the much-awaited successor to its maiden smartphone, the Phone (2), on July 11. The company will unveil Phone (2) in London — the launch event can be streamed online from 8.30 pm on Nothing's official website

The Phone (2) is the successor to Phone (1) , easily one of the best-looking smartphones I've ever used or reviewed. The Phone (1) had a clean, stock Android interface and came with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. At launch, it was priced around Rs 33,000.