Nothing Phone (2) spotted on Indian certification website, expected to make debut soon

Recently, the Nothing phone (2) has been spotted on the Indian BIS certification authority website, indicating an imminent launch in the country. The model number of the device, Nothing AIN065, has been certified by the Indian BIS certification, which suggests that the launch of the device is just around the corner.

Earlier in January, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed in an interview with Inverse that the company will be launching a more premium Nothing Phone (2) in the second half of 2023.

According to 91Mobiles , “this is the first time that the model number has popped up on any certification website, and even though the listing does not explicitly map the model number with the Nothing Phone (2) moniker, given the brand’s past trends, we can certainly not expect it to be any other smartphone, and it will, in all likelihood, be the Nothing Phone (2)”.

The BIS certification listing did not reveal any information about the specifications and features of the device, but it is expected that the Nothing phone (2) will feature a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

During the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona last month, Nothing and Qualcomm announced that the Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Interestingly, the senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm’s Mobile, Compute and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian, accidentally revealed on LinkedIn in a now-deleted post that the smartphone will house the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC (system-on-a-chip).

The Phone (2) is also expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the phone is likely to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and wireless fast charging.

The device will most likely run on the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 out of the box and could sport a 50MP main camera with support for OIS, much like it s predecessor.

As of now, it is unclear whether the Nothing Phone (2) will be released globally or just in select markets, including India. However, Carl Pei has said in the past that India is an important market for the company.