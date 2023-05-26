Nothing Phone (2) set for July release — check huge battery power and other details

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be more premium than its predecessor with a 4,700 mAh battery (much more than the Apple iphone 14 Pro Max), a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and more. Here are bits of what CEO Carl Pei said about the upcoming phone.

As anticipation grows for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), CEO Carl Pei decided to reveal more details about the much-awaited smartphone in an exclusive with Forbes.

During the Mobile World Congress 2023, Pei shared that the Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. When asked why he went with the said choice over Gen 2, Pei told Forbes, “Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a proven processor. It has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago. We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race. Also, the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user-benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1).”

Pei revealed some more about Nothing (2), saying the phone is set to release globally in July.

Another important aspect that Pei revealed is the battery of the Nothing Phone (2), which is going to be 4,700 mAh, more than the 4,500 mAh in Phone (1) and significantly bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro (3,200 mAh) and even the iPhone 14 Pro Max (4,323 mAh).

“Size isn’t everything, we know, but combine this with the efficiency of that Snapdragon chip and it means, I’m told, an 80 percent overall performance improvement over Phone (1), which is pretty mighty,” he said in the Forbes interview.

The Nothing Phone (2) will also be the company’s first smartphone launch in the US market. “With the US being a very Apple-dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for the Phone (2),” Pei told Forbes.

Nothing Phone (1) was launched in select regions in July last year and had a waitlist of 200,000+ pre-orders, according to the company. Pei told Forbes that the company has sold over 750,000 units so far, making him confident about the Nothing Phone (2) release, which is believed to be more premium than its predecessor.