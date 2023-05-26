Nothing Phone (2) set for July release — check huge battery power and other details

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be more premium than its predecessor with a 4,700 mAh battery (much more than the Apple iphone 14 Pro Max), a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and more. Here are bits of what CEO Carl Pei said about the upcoming phone.

As anticipation grows for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), CEO Carl Pei decided to reveal more details about the much-awaited smartphone in an exclusive with Forbes.

During the Mobile World Congress 2023, Pei shared that the Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. When asked why he went with the said choice over Gen 2, Pei told Forbes, “Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a proven processor. It has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago. We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race. Also, the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user-benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1).”