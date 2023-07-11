Nothing has just unveiled its highly anticipated Phone (2). Priced at Rs 44,999 for the base variant, it features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, improved camera, a larger 6.7-inch OLED screen, and rounded edges for better grip. The Phone (2) also comes with Nothing OS 2.0, offering new features and enhancements. Overall, it represents a significant improvement over its predecessor.

London-based consumer tech company Nothing on Tuesday, July 11, unveiled its much-awaited Phone (2) — the flagship successor to the well-received Phone (1). Phone (2) is priced at Rs 44,999 for the base variant, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the highest-spec variant (12 GB/512 GB) costing nearly Rs 55,000. Those who bought a pre-order pass will be able to buy the phone starting 9 pm on July 11, while the Phone (2) will go on open sale at 12 pm on July 21.

Nothing has made quirky launch videos its thing and the Nothing Phone (2) launch was no different — co-founder and tech wunderkind Carl Pei rode an actual roller-coaster in the launch video — and catch this, he is deathly scared of roller-coasters and screamed his head off all the way. It was amusing and fun — Nothing does want to "make tech fun again".