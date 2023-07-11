Carl Pei and the literal roller-coaster ride that was the Nothing Phone (2) launch

The Phone (2) is more refined with better software and a very fun Glyph Interface that has become its identity.

Even after doing several fun things, nobody was expecting Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, to get on a roller coaster during the launch of the Nothing Phone (2). But, here we are.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch event began with a hilariously anxious, baby-faced Pei in an amusement park with tech YouTuber Casey Neistat, clueless about what was to come. While Neistat — who helped execute the plan with the Nothing team — seemed calm and collected, Pei was not exactly thrilled to be there.

“The mission of Nothing is to make tech fun again and somewhat ironically you’ve lost your fun,” Neistast said to Pei at the beginning of the keynote, explaining to him why he was at an amusement park in the middle of the day.

Nothing, which is still at a very nascent stage compared to its competitors in the industry, has held very strongly onto its motto of making tech fun again and its announcements are no different.

Most tech launches begin with big executives on huge stages telling you and me how amazing their products are and how they will leave behind all the competition in the world, including their own predecessors. But not Nothing.

Pei has reviewed flagship smartphones from Samsung , Apple and OnePlus on YouTube. The Nothing team has even reviewed fake Nothing products and almost always has its YouTube game on point. Needless to say, that audience is special for the company and definitely knows how to cater to it.

The company has established itself as a brand for the younger generation and people who care about the tech that they use. These people also watch a lot of YouTube videos on technology — especially smartphones, laptops, earphones and other consumer products. If not the keynote, you will definitely find the tech nerds binge-watching first impressions and reviews as soon as they come out.

The rest of the video focuses on how the Nothing Phone (2) is the Phone (1) but better, courtesy the bigger team that the company has now and the things it learnt since launching its first smartphone. The Phone (2) is more refined with better software and a very fun Glyph Interface that has become its identity.