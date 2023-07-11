Carl Pei and the literal roller-coaster ride that was the Nothing Phone (2) launch

The Phone (2) is more refined with better software and a very fun Glyph Interface that has become its identity.

Even after doing several fun things, nobody was expecting Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, to get on a roller coaster during the launch of the Nothing Phone (2). But, here we are.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch event began with a hilariously anxious, baby-faced Pei in an amusement park with tech YouTuber Casey Neistat, clueless about what was to come. While Neistat — who helped execute the plan with the Nothing team — seemed calm and collected, Pei was not exactly thrilled to be there.

“The mission of Nothing is to make tech fun again and somewhat ironically you’ve lost your fun,” Neistast said to Pei at the beginning of the keynote, explaining to him why he was at an amusement park in the middle of the day.