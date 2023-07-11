CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsCarl Pei and the literal roller coaster ride that was the Nothing Phone (2) launch

Carl Pei and the literal roller-coaster ride that was the Nothing Phone (2) launch

Carl Pei and the literal roller-coaster ride that was the Nothing Phone (2) launch
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 11, 2023 9:29:36 PM IST (Published)

The Phone (2) is more refined with better software and a very fun Glyph Interface that has become its identity.

Even after doing several fun things, nobody was expecting Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, to get on a roller coaster during the launch of the Nothing Phone (2). But, here we are.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch event began with a hilariously anxious, baby-faced Pei in an amusement park with tech YouTuber Casey Neistat, clueless about what was to come. While Neistat — who helped execute the plan with the Nothing team — seemed calm and collected, Pei was not exactly thrilled to be there.
“The mission of Nothing is to make tech fun again and somewhat ironically you’ve lost your fun,” Neistast said to Pei at the beginning of the keynote, explaining to him why he was at an amusement park in the middle of the day.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X