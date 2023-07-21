The device operates on Android 13 and comes packed with a 4,700 mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging back up.

The sale of Nothing Phone (2) has started in India from Friday, July 21. Interested buyers can purchase the device through Flipkart and select retail stores. The phone went on sale in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and parts of Europe a week ago, and finally, it is available in India.

Nothing Phone (2) is a sequel to Nothing Phone (1) , which was launched in India in July 2022.

Specification and features

Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 6.7-inch screen and 120Hz FullHD+ LTPO OLED display along with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The device operates on Android 13 and comes packed with a 4,700 mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Also, the device has been equipped with a transparent glass back with LED lights.

It has two cameras on the rear side, a 50MP primary (with OIS) camera and a 50MP ultrawide censor. The selfie camera on the front has a 32-megapixel capacity. The device also supports advanced network connections like Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and 4G LTE. Also, it has a strong Bluetooth connection with 5.3 range, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C port connectivity.

Colour options and price

The device comes in two different attractive colours that too at an affordable price range. Currently, the handset is available in white and Dark grey in India.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 49,999. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will cost Rs 54,999.

The Nothing Phone (2) also contains an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and NFC technology.

According to reports, buyers who have an Axis Bank, Citi Bank, or HDFC Bank card can avail a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on orders priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 49,999. If buyers opt for the Nothing Ear Stick along with the phone, they can also get the audio accessory at a discounted price of Rs 4,250.